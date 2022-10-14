‘House of the Dragon’ Scribe Re-Ups HBO Deal

Sara Hess is solidifying her future at HBO.

The House of the Dragon exec producer and writer has signed a new, two-year overall deal with the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed cable network.

Under the pact, Hess will continue her role on Dragon’s upcoming second season as well as continue to develop new projects for the premium outlet.

“We’re thrilled to have Sara in an exclusive partnership with HBO. She’s an exceptional talent who writes with great depth and complexity while never failing to bring humor and wit to her work,” said Francesca Orsi, exec vp programming and head of drama series at HBO. “We’re incredibly grateful to her for her contributions to House of the Dragon as both a writer and executive producer as she’s a key ingredient to the show’s success. She’ll remain in her role on House of the Dragon for season two while continuing to develop her own projects at HBO.”

Hess first put down roots with HBO in 2019 as she was readying another Game of Thrones prequel, the Jane Goldman pilot from franchise creator George R.R. Martin. The drama starring Naomi Watts, which Hess exec produced, was focused on the “Age of Heroes” and was surprisingly passed over in late 2019. She segued from that Game of Thrones prequel to House of the Dragon, which was picked up the same day as the pilot was axed.

Hess started her career on HBO’s Deadwood and counts seven years of Fox’s House among her credits. She’s an NAACP award-winning writer and Emmy-nominated producer who also worked on Orange Is the New Black. She’s repped by Verve and attorney Lev Ginsburg.