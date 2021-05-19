Sara Ramirez Joins ‘Sex and the City’ Revival as Its First Nonbinary Character

Sex and the City is fulfilling Kim Cattrall’s request.

The HBO Max revival, titled And Just Like That…, has enlisted Grey’s Anatomy and Madam Secretary favorite Sara Ramirez with the Tony-winning actress set to play the franchise’s first nonbinary character.

The 10-episode new chapter of Sex and the City follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate friendship in their 50s. Ramirez will take on the series regular role of Che Diaz (they/them), a nonbinary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie is regularly featured. Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular.

“Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama — and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show,” exec producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement Wednesday.

King, who won an Emmy for his work directing the series, and wrote and directed both of its feature films, is returning to exec produce the new take alongside Parker, Davis and Nixon. Original series creator Darren Star, who has a rich overall deal with ViacomCBS, is not involved. A search for a showrunner is under way.

Ramirez’s casting comes after original star Cattrall, who has openly feuded with Parker, has been vocal about seeing her part recast in a bid to improve the original comedy’s inclusivity.

Ramirez, a Mexican-American singer, actor, songwriter and activist, won an Ally for Equality Award from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in 2015 and came out as nonbinary after her trailblazing role as the bisexual Callie Torres on Grey’s Anatomy. Ramirez and Jessica Capshaw also were featured in broadcast TV’s first primetime lesbian wedding on the ABC medical drama. Ramirez also played a bisexual nonbinary character on CBS’ Madam Secretary. They are repped by Untitled Entertainment and Schreck Rose.