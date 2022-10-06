Sarah Harvey Joins Made Up Stories as ‘The Undoing,’ ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ Production House Expands Into U.K.

Big Little Lies producer Bruna Papandrea’s prolific film and TV banner Made Up Stories, the production house behind shows such as The Undoing, Nine Perfect Strangers and Anatomy of a Scandal, has expanded with a new U.K. outpost run by Brit producer Sarah Harvey, who joins the company as producer and creative director. The new London location is an addition to Made Up Stories’ production offices in Los Angeles and Sydney.

Harvey’s most recent credits include the George Clooney and Julia Roberts rom-com Ticket to Paradise for Working Title and Universal, and Strangers, starring Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Claire Foy and Jamie Bell, for Searchlight Pictures.

With a more than two-decade career as an executive or producer across film and high-end drama, Harvey has held posts at several production companies including Blueprint Pictures, Intermedia Films and Working Title. While working as Head of Film at Blueprint, she developed and co-produced The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, directed by John Madden. She also co-produced Martin McDonagh’s directorial debut In Bruges, starring Colin Farrell.

“I’ve long admired Bruna’s tenacity and stellar storytelling instincts, and I’m thrilled to have joined the incredibly talented Made Up Stories Team,” said Harvey, who official began her new position in August.

“As we build Made Up Stories globally, the most important thing remains collaborating with great people who not only excel creatively but are true leaders,” added Papandrea. “Sarah and I have a long history and have always been so aligned on the aspirations we have for the ambitious stories we want to tell, and the people we want to work with. We couldn’t be more excited for Sarah to join our already brilliant team.”