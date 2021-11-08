Sarah Jessica Parker Slams “Misogynist Chatter” Over ‘Sex and the City’ Cast’s Growing Older

Sarah Jessica Parker is criticizing what she calls the “misogynist chatter” over the Sex and the City cast’s aging looks.

The actress graces the cover of December’s Vogue as part of the promotion for HBO Max’s upcoming SATC reboot, And Just Like That. She says that the response to the show — which debuts in December — has been confounding.

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” she told Vogue, which noted that she punctuated every word with a clap. “‘Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?’ I’m sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!”

She went on to note that the response on social media has been especially harsh.

“Everyone has something to say: ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’ It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better,” she said. “I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

And Just Like That follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate friendship in their 50s. (Original series star Kim Cattrall famously will not return for the sequel, following a much-publicized feud with Parker.)

For her part, Nixon agrees with Parker about the comments and is grateful the show is portraying sexually active women in their 50s without feeling pressure to add a younger character.

“I like that we’re not trying to youthify the show. We’re not including, like, a 21-year-old niece,” Nixon said.

Michael Patrick King, who was a writer-producer on SATC and is serving as showrunner on And Just Like That, also expressed his bewilderment at the initial response to the announcement of the new series.

“When we announced And Just Like That, there were a lot of positive reactions, but one bitchy response online was people sharing pictures of the Golden Girls,” he said. “And I was like, ‘Wow, so it’s either you’re 35, or you’’e retired and living in Florida. There’s a missing chapter here.'”

The comments come a few weeks after Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell said HBO’s hit TV adaptation of her book should not be a model to live by.

“The reality is, finding a guy is maybe not your best economic choice in the long term. Men can be very dangerous to women in a lot of different ways. We never talk about this, but that’s something that women need to think about: You can do a lot less … when you have to rely on a man,” Bushnell said. “The TV show and the message were not very feminist at the end. But that’s TV. That’s entertainment. That’s why people should not base their lives on a TV show.”