Sarah Jessica Parker on Death of Willie Garson: “It’s Been Unbearable”

Sarah Jessica Parker took to Instagram to remember her friend of more than 30 years and co-star from the HBO hit Sex and the City on Friday, sharing in an emotional post all the ways she will “miss everything” about Garson.

Parker began her Instagram post acknowledging why she has remained publicly silent following Tuesday’s announcement that the actor, best known for playing Stanford Blatch, had died from pancreatic cancer at 57.

“It’s Been Unbearable,” Parker began. “Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship.”

Parker went on to call her relationship with Garson “a real friendship,” including one that allowed for a range of emotions and lent itself to various realities and aspects of their personal and professional lives: a “real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie’s apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ.”

The Sex and the City star went on to say that she “will miss everything” about Garson and recounted their final exchanges with one another. “I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls,” she said. “Your absence a crater that I will fill with [the] blessing of these memories and all the ones that are still in recesses yet to surface.”

In the Instagram post, which featured several candid photos of her and Garson together, Parker also sent her condolences to his son, Nathen. “My love and deepest sympathies and condolences to you dear Nathen. You were and are the light of Willie’s life and his greatest achievement was being your Papa,” she wrote.

“These were his last words to me. ‘Great bangles all around,'” Parker concluded. “Yes. Godspeed Willie Garson. RIP.”

On Tuesday, other members of the Sex and the City cast shared their remembrances and condolences over social media. Cynthia Nixon tweeted, “So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always.”

Kim Cattrall shared a photo of her and Garson with a small note: “Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo.” Meanwhile, Kristin Davis recounted her first meeting with Garson in 1995 on The X-Files, writing, about how he “immediately” made her laugh. “Willie is beloved by our entire community. He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined,” she added.