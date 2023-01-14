Sarah Jessica Parker Teases John Corbett’s Return to ‘And Just Like That’ 

Sarah Jessica Parker teased John Corbett’s return to And Just Like That on Instagram Friday.

The social post featured a carousel of photos with Parker and Corbett walking down a New York City street, holding hands, with the caption, “Shh. Don’t tell anyone.”

Last year, Entertainment Tonight reported that Parker confirmed Corbett would be coming back to the Sex and the City sequel for the second season.

HBO Max’s And Just Like That has Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprising their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, respectively, from the beloved series, Sex and the City, which ran from 1998 to 2004. The sequel, created by Michael Patrick King and Darren Star, follows the trio as they go from navigating life and relationships in their 30s to now in their 50s.

King previously told The Hollywood Reporter following the season one finale, “I want to know more about all the new characters. I want lots more. We have no answers, but we have a lot of questions,” in reference to another season. While the release date for the second season has not been revealed, the photos share a sneak peek into what audiences can possibly expect from Carrie’s relationships and past love interests.

Season two also featured the return of Sex and the City‘s Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, the late Willie Garson, Evan Handler and Chris Noth. Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman also appeared in the sequel series.

Parker, Nixon and Davis also serve as executive producers.