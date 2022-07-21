Sarah Michelle Gellar to Star in ‘Wolf Pack’ Series at Paramount+

Sarah Michelle Gellar is headed back to the supernatural realm.

The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star will play a lead role in and executive produce Wolf Pack, a Teen Wolf offshoot series on Paramount+. Gellar was a surprise guest at a Comic-Con panel for the series and Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie on Thursday.

Wolf Pack is based on a series of novels by Edo Van Belkom that was adapted by Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis. It centers on two teenagers (Armani Jackson and Bella Shepard) whose lives are changed when a wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature.

Gellar will play Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded arson investigator who’s tasked with finding the person who started the wildfire. Chloe Rose Robertson and Tyler Lawrence Gray also star.

The role will mark Gellar’s first live-action TV role since she played herself on a 2019 episode of The Big Bang Theory. She was attached to a pair of Fox projects in 2019 and a 2021 pilot called Hot Pink at Amazon’s Prime Video, but none went forward. She recently did voice work on Masters of the Universe: Revelation for Netflix; her last regular role in a live-action series was on CBS comedy The Crazy Ones in 2013-14.

Davis is writing Wolf Pack and executive produces with Gellar, Joe Genier and Mike Elliott of Capital Arts and Jason Ensler.

Paramount+ also debuted a teaser trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie at Comic-Con. Watch it below.