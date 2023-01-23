Sarah Michelle Gellar to Receive Icon Award at 2023 SCAD TVfest

Emmy-winner and Golden Globe-nominated Sarah Michelle Gellar is set to receive the Icon Award at the 2023 Savannah College of Art and Design TVfest.

The executive director of SCAD TVfest, Christina Routhier, says, “Sarah Michelle Gellar is a trailblazer in the field of television. An actor who speaks to many generations, she epitomizes what it means to be a television icon.”

The 11th annual festival will celebrate television’s top talent in front of the camera and behind it.

An episode of the Paramount+ new series Wolf Pack, starring and produced by Gellar, will also be screened at the event. The show, premiering Thursday, follows two teens whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire unveils a terrifying supernatural creature. When the full moon rises, they join two other teens to discover the secrets that connect them all.

Since a young age, the actress has accumulated quite the credits, with her most notable role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She continued to prove her versatility in Hollywood with I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cruel Intentions and the Scooby-Doo franchise. More recently, she has come back in full force with hits, including Netflix’s Do Revenge and upcoming Wolf Pack.

“To come back, to get projects made, you have to pay homage to what you’re known for,” Gellar said in her recent The Hollywood Reporter cover story. “If I do things that speak to the fan base — which I think these will — and gather some new people along the way, maybe I branch out again. It’s not a next act for me, but it’s certainly a new chapter.”

Routhier continued that the festival is excited to honor Gellar, saying, “At SCAD TVfest, we work to feature amazing women in the industry throughout all of our programming.”

The 2023 SCAD TVfest will return in-person in Atlanta from Feb. 9-11. The full festival lineup and honorees will be revealed Friday.