Sarah Wayne Callies Joins Milo Ventimiglia in ABC Drama

Sarah Wayne Callies is ready to keep company with Milo Ventimiglia.

The Walking Dead alum has joined the cast of the ABC drama pilot The Company You Keep, which stars the This Is Us favorite.

The drama, one of the few pilots that remain in contention for ABC’s midseason schedule, revolves around con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Catherine Haena Kim, Good Trouble), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences. Based on the Korean format My Fellow Citizens.

Callies (Prison Break, Colony) has been cast as Birdie, Charlie’s bossy big-sister and co-owner of the bar they run together that also serves as a front to their illegitimate family business. The character is a single mother to a hearing-impaired daughter.

Also joining the drama from writer Julia Cohen (The Royals) are James Saito (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Joe, Emma’s father; Tim Chiou (Truth Be Told, Space Force) as David, Emma’s brother; Freda Foh Shen (911) as Grace, Emma’s mother; and Felisha Terrell (Queens, Dynasty) as Daphne, the new head of the Maguire crime family.

Cohen, Ventimiglia, Jon M. Chu, Todd Harthan, Caitlin Foito, Russ Cundiff and Lindsay Goffman exec produce the drama. The Company You Keep hails from 20th Television, the studio behind NBC’s This Is Us where Ventimigila is based with an overall deal.