Sasha Silver Upped to Drama Head at Hulu

Hulu continues to promote from within.

The Disney-backed streamer has upped Sasha Silver to serve as head of drama originals. Silver, who has been with Hulu since 2016 and has helped develop The Act, Little Fires Everywhere, The Great and the upcoming Nine Perfect Strangers and The Girl From Plainville, will fill the void created by Jordan Helman, who was tapped to take over for Beatrice Springborn as head of originals.

“Sasha’s incredible relationships with artists and discerning eye for rich, compelling dramas have been a not-so-secret weapon in the success of Hulu Originals for years now,” said Helman, to whom she will report. “As the shows she’s championed along the way highlight, Sasha shares an ongoing commitment to deliver boldly appealing series that spark conversation and drive the business forward, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue our work together in this deeply deserved role.”

Silver came to Hulu after serving as vp TV development at Chernin Entertainment and director of development at Paramount TV Studios, where she developed Berlin Station and The Alienist, to name a few. She started her career with Sarah Condon at HBO, working on all three seasons of Bored to Death. Since joining Hulu, she has also developed Marvel’s Runaways, Castle Rock and Looking for Alaska, the latter of which reunited her with Paramount TV Studios.

“What the Hulu Originals drama team has been able to achieve in the last five years has been truly incredible, but we are just getting started. I am humbled to be able to play an even larger role in empowering the most gifted and diverse group of creators out there to share stories that change how we see the world and each other,” Silver said. “I remain grateful for the leadership of [Disney’s] Dana Walden, [Hulu and ABC entertainment president] Craig Erwich and Jordan Helman, who have always supported the content team and myself in our quest to create the best television we can make.”

Helman was promoted earlier this month to take over for longtime head of originals Springborn, who departed last year to take the top job at NBCU studio Universal Content Productions.