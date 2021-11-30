‘Sex and the City’ Sequel ‘And Just Like That’ Releases Full Trailer

HBO Max has released a full trailer — shoes included — for its Sex and the City follow-up And Just Like That.

After a brief teaser that dropped earlier in November, the WarnerMedia streaming service is offering up a longer look at the series, which premieres Dec. 9. The trailer features several callbacks to the original series, including Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) voice-over narration, Carrie staring lovingly at a closet full of expensive shoes, and shots of the returning cast, while also emphasizing the changes that have taken place in the 11 years since the second Sex and the City feature film.

The series finds Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) navigating the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The fourth member of Sex and the City‘s core cast, Kim Cattrall, isn’t involved in the series after a falling-out with Parker.

SATC creator Darren Star also isn’t part of And Just Like That. Michael Patrick King, who served as showrunner on the original HBO series and wrote and directed both feature films, is the showrunner.

Sex and the City favorites Chris Noth, Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone and the late Willie Garson also star, along with franchise newcomers Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.

Parker, Nixon, Davis and King executive produce with Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi.

Watch the trailer below.