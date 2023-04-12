Ana de Armas Threatens Violence During Wild Sketch Pitch for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Ana de Armas offers some unlikely sketch pitches in the first promo for her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

The actress, fresh off her Oscar nomination for portraying Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s Blonde, is set to lead the April 15 installment of NBC’s long-running comedy series. Karol G is also making her SNL debut as the musical guest.

In a video released Wednesday, castmember Chloe Fineman pops in on de Armas at the show’s offices and asks if she has any ideas for the upcoming episode. De Armas responds, “OK, so I was thinking something like, ‘Please, please no,’ mixed with, ‘Who are you?'”

After Fineman replies with a few nonsensical sketch suggestions of her own, de Armas comes back with, “I was thinking, ‘Shh,’ mixed with, ‘I’ll break your neck!'” This involves the Knives Out star grabbing Fineman’s throat in the process.

Both performers then do their own rendition of animal sounds before making a tough decision about the fate for their bizarre bit.

De Armas stars opposite Chris Evans in Apple TV+’s forthcoming action comedy Ghosted, set to debut later this month.

The actress told The Hollywood Reporter during a recent interview that she remains proud of Blonde, despite the polarizing critical response to the Andrew Dominik-directed biopic. “It’s hard to hear these reactions, but you can always go back to what you experienced, and why you did it, and the reasons why you were attracted to the project,” the star said at the time. “That is not going to change.”