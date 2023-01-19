Aubrey Plaza Won’t Stop Slapping Herself in Intense ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Aubrey Plaza has apparently done some unusual research ahead of her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

Following the NBC comedy series’ month-long hiatus, the White Lotus star will be the first SNL host of 2023 when she leads the Jan. 21 episode alongside musical guest Sam Smith. The previous episode, with Elvis star Austin Butler and Lizzo, aired Dec. 17 and featured SNL mainstay Cecily Strong’s final appearance as a regular castmember.

In a promo released Wednesday, Plaza compliments castmember Chloe Fineman on her talent for impersonating such celebrities as Drew Barrymore before offering to perform a few of her own.

“Chloe, you’re not the only one who can do impressions,” the Emily the Criminal actress boasts. She then recites a few key lines from Marcia Gay Harden’s Oscar-winning role as Lee Krasner in 2000’s Ed Harris-starring drama, Pollock.

After Fineman describes the performance as “a little intense,” Plaza segues into a memorable Annette Bening-focused scene from American Beauty. The moment involves Plaza repeatedly slapping herself, leading Fineman to grab the host’s hand.

When Fineman asks Plaza why she’s doing this, the Parks and Recreation alum bluntly replies, “Because I’m insane, and I’ve been waiting to do this show since I was 12 years old.” The pair then begin to passionately kiss for reasons that remain unclear.

The following week’s episode, set to air Jan. 28, will spotlight host Michael B. Jordan and musical guest Lil Baby.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC and streams live on Peacock.