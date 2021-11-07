‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Tackles Aaron Rodgers, Glenn Youngkin’s Victory in Virginia, Donald Trump

After a short break, Saturday Night Live‘s cold open on Nov. 6 hit some of the week’s biggest news items.

Cecily Strong’s Judge Jeanine on Fox News interviewed Aaron Rodgers, played by Pete Davidson, Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, played by Alex Moffat, one of the voters who got him elected, played by Heidi Gardner, and finally, James Austin Johnson’s Donald Trump.

Strong began by interviewing Davidson’s Rodgers about not getting his COVID-19 vaccine, even though he previously said he was “immunized.”

“So what? Who the hell cares?” Strong said. “It’s your body, your choice. And please never use that quote for any other issue.”

“Exactly, Jeanine,” Davidson responded. “It my body, and my COVID. I can give it to whoever I want, but suddenly the woke mob is coming after me.” When asked about whether or not he lied about his vaccination status, he explained that he huddled with his team and told them he’s “more or less immunized. Go team!”

Next up, Strong’s Jeanine interviewed Moffat’s Youngkin, who said his win in Virginia shows his voters are “deeply concerned about education,” despite most of his voters consisting of “people who didn’t go to college” and adding that “critical race theory” is “what got me elected” and “is not important.”

Moffat’s Youngkin brought on the leader of his parental task force (Gardner) to talk about her feelings on education. “When my son brought home a copy of ‘Beloved’ by Toni Morrison, I put down my copy of ‘Fifty Shades,’ and said, ‘No, a woman? Named Toni? Not in my ‘Merica.”

Gardner said she and a group of parents came up with a list of books not suitable for children: Holes (“sounds sexual”), Pride & Prejudice (“Prejudice is fine, but pride is a term that has been co-opted by the gays”); The Great Gatsby (“too much jazz”).

Then, Moffat’s Youngkin made it a purpose to say he was happy to say he won without help from Trump, which led to Johnson’s appearance of the former president, who Strong referred to as “former and basically current president of the United States.”

“Thank you, thank you so much,” Johnson’s Trump said. “I just wanted to congratulate Glenn Youngkin and mostly myself for his victory in Virginia. Glenn, we did it together.”

“You don’t have to say it like that,” Moffat’s Youngkin replied.

The two continued going back and forth about how Moffat’s Youngkin didn’t want to associate with Johnson’s Trump, even asking to be taken off the split screen.

Johnson went on a rant about everything from Star Wars to Dune to Game of Thrones. “I see a lot of possibility with Dune. I see a lot of possibility — two, three, four, 15 movies — and frankly, I see a lot of possibility with Virginia.”

He added that the “awful PC Police” don’t like Youngkin. “You can’t please them at all,” Johnson said. “They don’t even like Chris Pratt as Mario. And you know what? I’m very close with Mario. I’m very close with Luigi. Our wives play golf together.”

Toward the end of the sketch, Johnson said the upcoming Super Mario film is going to do “a lot better than that awful Eternals movie,” adding, “It was too diverse, so no one wants to see that. The movie’s rotten, just ask the tomatoes.”

Succession star Kieran Culkin hosted the episode, with Ed Sheeran as the musical guest.