‘SNL’: Host Kieran Culkin Recalls Appearing With Brother Macaulay on the Show 30 Years Ago

Kieran Culkin hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time on Nov. 6, and took a moment in his monologue to recall a childhood experience at the variety sketch series.

But first, Culkin talked about his latest television role. “For the past few years I’ve been working on a show called Succession, I play Roman Roy, he’s one of the nicer characters on the show, which still makes him one of the top ten worst humans on TV. Sometimes people will be like, ‘you know, that part really suits you,’ which isn’t really a compliment — it’s sort of like going up to someone and saying: you know what role would fit you like a glove? Giuliani.”

The actor went on to share that he and his wife, Jazz Charton, welcomed their second child in August. “I love being a dad, it’s great. And [then] I was asked to host Saturday Night Live,” he said, adding that it’s always been a dream. Explaining that his wife has been really supportive throughout the process, Culkin said he also has the feeling she’s been “terrified” for him. “Very nervous — she thinks I’m going to mess up or something.” Addressing her in the audience, he says that even if he does mess up and “shame the family,” it’s going to be okay.

Culkin added that he’s been on SNL before, back when his brother, Macaulay Culkin, hosted the show almost thirty years ago. “I was nine years old, I got to be in three sketches, two of which are non-problematic,” recalled the Succession actor.

A clip of this appearance was shown, with Macaulay being held up by castmembers and acting victorious at the end of the episode, and Kieran standing on the ground on the edge of the stage, looking up at him. “Clearly jealous.” A few minutes later, he got his moment in the spotlight when he asked comedian Kevin Nealon to pick him up, and he did — “I started hamming it up,” said Culkin, as the clip of his younger self played.

“Anyway, I wanted to show that clip for two reasons,” said Culkin. “One, in the hopes that someone will pick me up at the end of the show, and two, because I have waited thirty years to be back on this stage and say, ‘we’ve got a great show for you tonight!’

Ed Sheeran, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was the musical guest for the episode.