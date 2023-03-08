Jenna Ortega Gives Notes About ‘Wednesday’ Sketch Pitch in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Jenna Ortega is sharing her honest feedback about revisiting the viral Wednesday dance in her Saturday Night Live promo.

Ortega, who stars in the new horror film Scream VI, makes her hosting debut March 11 on the NBC sketch comedy series. She will be joined by musical guest The 1975, who previously appeared on the show in 2016.

In a video released Wednesday, Ortega holds a script for a sketch about her hit Netflix series Wednesday. As the actress explains to SNL’s Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy, who collectively make up the group Please Don’t Destroy, she doesn’t have a problem with the material they’ve written, but she also doesn’t feel up for performing her character’s popular dance again.

“Honestly, this is really well written,” she says. “I don’t feel like I want to do the Wednesday dance for promo because we’ve seen so much of that already, and I think it’s time to do something new.”

The Please Don’t Destroy members then pretend to not actually have been interested in doing the sketch, leading Ortega to point out that they’re all dressed up as Wednesday Addams. This spurs Herlihy to retort, “Like, I could say to you like, ‘Why are you dressed like a reporter from the ’70s?'”

As it turns out, the SNL performers are indeed able to sway Ortega, who joins them for a rendition of the dance at the end of the promo.

Ortega made headlines earlier this week after telling Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast that she expressed concerns about aspects of Wednesday’s writing while the show was in production. “There was times on that set where I even became almost unprofessional, in a sense, where I just started changing lines,” she said. “I grew very, very protective of [Wednesday], but you can’t lead a story and have no emotional arc because then it’s boring and nobody likes you.”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC and streams live on Peacock.