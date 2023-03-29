Quinta Brunson Needs to Work on Her Pranks in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Quinta Brunson is bringing some April Fool’s Day energy to Saturday Night Live ahead of her hosting debut.

The Abbott Elementary creator and star is set to lead the NBC sketch comedy series April 1, marking its first new episode since Jenna Ortega hosted the show March 11. Brunson will be joined by musical guest Lil Yachty, who is similarly making his SNL debut.

In a video released Wednesday, featured player Molly Kearney talks to the camera, in a style similar to that employed by ABC’s Abbott Elementary, and explains that Brunson has been caught up in the April Fool’s Day spirit. As the footage shows, Brunson keeps hiding throughout the studio to surprise the performer with unexpected gifts.

“I’m not sure Quinta understands the concept of a prank,” Kearney quips. This leads Brunson to reevaluate her plan to pull a prank involving the purchase of a brand new car.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that published in November, Brunson cited filmmaker Jordan Peele, who himself is known for such sketch series as Mad TV and Key & Peele, as someone whose path she particularly respects.

“I really admire Jordan Peele’s career, just for making the leap to a whole other genre and killing that shit,” she said at the time. “I don’t know if I’d necessarily want to do it, but it’s inspiring that he did. I love people who inspire me to feel that if I ever want to change my mind, I can. I think that’s what he proved, big time — especially as a sketch person. It’s not that you need the proof, but it’s nice to see someone do it.”

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC and streams live on Peacock.