×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Steve Martin Torments Martin Short in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

The longtime collaborators are set to co-host 'SNL' for the Dec. 10 episode that features musical guest Brandi Carlile.

Martin Short and Steve Martin for 'SNL'
Martin Short and Steve Martin in 'SNL' promo Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Steve Martin has Martin Short right where he wants him in the duo’s promotional video for their upcoming Saturday Night Live episode.

The longtime collaborators and Only Murders in the Building stars are set to co-host the NBC comedy series’ Dec. 10 episode, which will feature musical guest Brandi Carlile. The two comedy legends both have long histories with SNL, as Martin has previously hosted 15 times, while Short was a season 10 castmember and has hosted three previous episodes.

In the footage teasing their upcoming gig, Martin is seen dragging a large metal case into Studio 8H, where the series tapes. Eventually, he opens the box and reveals Short trapped inside, gasping for air.

Related Stories

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell
TV

Kenan and Kel Reunite Alongside Keke Palmer on 'SNL' for Dramatized Sitcom Reimagining 'Kenan and Kelly'

Cecily Strong, Mikey Day and James Austin Johnson
TV

'SNL' Cold Open Tackles Herschel Walker-Raphael Warnock Runoff Senate Election

“Water — I need water,” Short exclaims. This leads Martin to pour an entire glass of water directly into his cohort’s mouth, causing Short to gag.

When SNL featured player Michael Longfellow pops by to say hello, Martin sends him off to wrangle a cup of tea. At that point, Martin lifts Short into the air and appears to control him as a ventriloquist dummy, reminiscent of a bit they performed in their Emmy-nominated 2018 Netflix special, Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life

Once Longfellow returns with the tea, Martin unceremoniously tosses Short aside, causing him to scream in pain. Martin then goes on a leisurely stroll out of the studio with Longfellow, leaving his co-host behind.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad