Steve Martin Torments Martin Short in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Steve Martin has Martin Short right where he wants him in the duo’s promotional video for their upcoming Saturday Night Live episode.

The longtime collaborators and Only Murders in the Building stars are set to co-host the NBC comedy series’ Dec. 10 episode, which will feature musical guest Brandi Carlile. The two comedy legends both have long histories with SNL, as Martin has previously hosted 15 times, while Short was a season 10 castmember and has hosted three previous episodes.

In the footage teasing their upcoming gig, Martin is seen dragging a large metal case into Studio 8H, where the series tapes. Eventually, he opens the box and reveals Short trapped inside, gasping for air.

“Water — I need water,” Short exclaims. This leads Martin to pour an entire glass of water directly into his cohort’s mouth, causing Short to gag.

When SNL featured player Michael Longfellow pops by to say hello, Martin sends him off to wrangle a cup of tea. At that point, Martin lifts Short into the air and appears to control him as a ventriloquist dummy, reminiscent of a bit they performed in their Emmy-nominated 2018 Netflix special, Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.

Once Longfellow returns with the tea, Martin unceremoniously tosses Short aside, causing him to scream in pain. Martin then goes on a leisurely stroll out of the studio with Longfellow, leaving his co-host behind.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC.