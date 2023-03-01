Travis Kelce Destroys the Studio as Indiana Jones in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Travis Kelce is on an apparent quest for treasure during the first promo for his upcoming Saturday Night Live episode.

The NFL star, whose Kansas City Chiefs triumphed at Super Bowl LVII earlier this month, makes his SNL hosting debut March 4 on the NBC comedy series. He will be joined by musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, who is similarly marking her first time on the show.

In a video released Wednesday, Kelce is dressed as Indiana Jones as he channels the memorable opening sequence from Raiders of the Lost Ark with featured player Marcello Hernandez, who performs an apparent homage to Satipo, as played by Alfred Molina. Kelce attempts to swipe a statue of the SNL logo by replacing it with the coveted Lombardi Trophy, which the Chiefs earned with their tight 38–35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 12.

After Hernandez wishes him luck, the eight-time Pro Bowl tight end nervously responds, “Good luck? Am I gonna die?” This leads Hernandez to reply bluntly, “Probably.”

As Studio 8H suddenly appears to collapse around them, much like in Steven Spielberg’s 1981 action-adventure hit that stars Harrison Ford, viewers get a choice bit of commentary from fellow castmembers Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim.

The most recent SNL episode aired Feb. 25 and featured five-time host Woody Harrelson, who sparked debate by questioning COVID-19 vaccine mandates during his opening monologue.

Kelce’s previous television credits include starring on the 2016 E! unscripted dating series Catching Kelce.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC and streams live on Peacock.