Woody Harrelson Gets in Trouble for Oversharing in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Woody Harrelson seems generally confused as he prepares to return as host for Saturday Night Live.

The star of HBO’s upcoming White House Plumbers is set to lead the NBC comedy series’ Feb. 25 episode, during which he’ll enter the Five-Timers Club after four previous hosting stints, most recently in September 2019. He’ll be joined by musical guest Jack White, who will similarly mark his fifth time performing on the show.

In a video released Wednesday, Harrelson walks the hallowed halls of Studio 8H while admiring photos of previous hosts on the wall. The actor seems to be mistaken about a few of their names and refers to Matthew McConaughey simply as “my weed guy.”

Later, the host notices featured player Devon Walker, who realizes that Harrelson’s inner monologue is actually coming from a boombox he’s carrying, as the Cheers alum has apparently prerecorded everything he is planning to say. Unfortunately for Walker, this includes a snarky comment about the SNL castmember’s plaid shirt.

“The batteries are running out, so I got to go change the batteries,” Harrelson fibs about his boombox as it proceeds to get him further into hot water.

The upcoming episode marks SNL’s return from hiatus, with the most recent new episode having aired Feb. 4, featuring host Pedro Pascal and musical guest Coldplay.

Harrelson plays E. Howard Hunt, former operative for President Richard Nixon, in HBO’s forthcoming Watergate series White House Plumbers, which co-stars Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy and premieres next month. Harrelson, who recently appeared in Triangle of Sadness, also leads director Bobby Farrelly’s Focus Features film Champions, set for release March 10.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. on NBC and streams live on Peacock.