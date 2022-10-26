‘Sausage Party’ TV Series from Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg Ordered by Amazon

A Sausage Party TV series is coming to Prime Video.

The streamer has ordered a series titled Sausage Party: Foodtopia that’s based on the 2016 animated comedy.

Original voice cast members Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton will return. In addition, Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester have been added to the cast. The first season will be eight episodes.

“Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party,” said executive producers Rogen and Evan Goldberg. “But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It’s got all the heart, double the puns and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now.”

“The original Sausage Party was an incredibly hilarious, outrageous, one-of-a-kind entry into the world of animation,” added Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to collaborate again with Seth, Evan and their team at Point Grey, as well as our partners at Annapurna Television and Sony Pictures Television, to offer a new look into this world that will be brought to life so vividly for our global Prime Video customers.”

Some of the notable actors from the original film — such as James Franco, Salma Hayek, Jonah Hill, Danny McBride and Paul Rudd — were not on the cast list (which could still add names as production continues).

Sausage Party: Foodtopia is executive produced by Ariel Shaffir and Kyle Hunter, who also serve as showrunners. Shaffir and Hunter also co-wrote the 2016 film with Rogen and Goldberg. Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver and Alex McAtee will executive produce. Conrad Vernon, who co-directed the movie, returns as supervising director for the series and will also executive produce alongside Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu and Andrew Millstein.

The storyline, notes the release, “is being kept firmly under wrappers.”