Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID-19 for Second Time, Plans to Isolate on Mother’s Day

Savannah Guthrie has, for the second time, tested positive for COVID-19.
The Today co-anchor posted her diagnosis via Instagram on Friday, sharing a picture of her rapid test result and writing in the caption that her symptoms include a just “a slight cold” so far.
“So this happened – again! Covid +, air filter on ‘turbo’ and it will be an isolating Mother’s Day for this mama!!!” her message read. “I feel fine, just slight cold so far. Thankful to be vaccinated!”
Guthrie had, just the day before, posted images on Instagram from the Today studio.
The media personality first tested positive for the virus back in January of this year, during the surge of the omicron variant. At the time, she shared her breakthrough case to Hoda Kotb during NBC’s morning show. Guthrie explained that she was experiencing mild symptoms including “little sniffles.”
The news anchor’s positive result comes amid a number of television personalities coming down with COVID in recent weeks. The Late Show host Stephen Colbert revealed he had COVID on April 21 and had to cancel an episode. He returned to the CBS show on May 3, updating viewers that his experience with the virus included a “serious head cold” and that the whole ordeal was “not fun.”
Meanwhile, fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel tested positive on May 2 and had to recruit comedian Mike Birbiglia as his fill-in host. Seth Meyers and James Corden are among the additional hosts who have tested positive in recent months.
