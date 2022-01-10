Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID-19

Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19. The Today show anchor shared her breakthrough case to Hoda Kotb at the top of NBC’s morning show on Monday.

“We’re trading places. I’m working from home. You’re back in the studio. You have a negative test for COVID. I just tested positive for COVID, so here we go,” she told Kotb, who has since returned to the studio after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.

Guthrie, whom Today reported is vaccinated and has received a booster shot, shared that she has felt mild symptoms. “Little sniffles, not much more than that,” she said.

When later speaking to Craig Melvin and Kotb, Guthrie also shared that she was in good spirits and confident that she’d return to the studio soon: “I feel good. Feel really good. Just a couple days at home and I’m sure I’ll be back in the saddle soon.”

Kotb also reflected on testing positive for COVID-19, revealing that she had become aware of her diagnosis after taking a rapid test. “I actually felt good throughout. I tested negative on Saturday and Sunday and today…. You just get through it. I feel like you keep hearing more and more about people who are getting it and maybe that will lead to, you know, a bigger kind of immunity for everybody.”

Guthrie and Kotb’s breakthrough diagnoses come amid an omicron-fueled surge in cases. Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers and James Corden revealed last week that they had tested positive. Fallon returned to hosting The Tonight Show, while Late Night host Meyers and Late Late Show host Corden canceled upcoming shows following their diagnoses. The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg also revealed her breakthrough diagnosis last week and quarantined at home.

According to the CDC, as of Jan. 5, approximately 705,264 new cases were reported, with the current moving average of daily new cases increasing by 85.7 percent.