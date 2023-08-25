‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Banner Flown Over Netflix Offices in Effort to Save Show

A group of Star Trek fans have banded together to try and save the recently canceled Star Trek: Prodigy, which was axed by Paramount+ ahead of its planned second-season return.

After gathering 33,000 signatures in a petition on Change.org and raising money via GoFundMe, the fans contracted a plane to fly a “Save Star Trek Prodigy” banner over the Los Angeles offices Amazon, Hulu and Apple — including circling for 10 minutes over the Netflix offices on Sunset Blvd.

Co-showrunners Dan and Kevin Hageman took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to praise the effort: “This is incredible. We owe these Trek fans a pint and our lifetime devotion. Blessed to have people like all of you in our stratosphere.” Fans also joined co-executive producer Aaron Waltke and voice actress Bonnie Gordon outside of the Netflix building.

The animated series Star Trek: Prodigy was canceled after one season despite CBS Studios having largely produced a second round. The cancellation came amid a wave of cost-cutting at Paramount+ which resulted in the loss of several other shows. CBS Studios has remained committed to finding a new distributor for the show and is finishing post-production work on the new episodes.

Earlier this month, the Hageman brothers attended a fan convention in Las Vegas and released a first look clip at season two.

Paramount+ released this statement in June: “Star Trek: Prodigy will not be returning for the previously announced second season. On behalf of everyone at Paramount+, Nickelodeon and CBS Studios, we want to thank Kevin and Dan Hageman, Ben Hibon, Alex Kurtzman and the Secret Hideout team, along with the fantastic cast and crew for all their hard work and dedication bringing the series to life.”

While the Hagemans said on Twitter/X: “We have faith the show will be picked up by a new home to help grow our fervent fan base and inspire the next generation of Star Trek fans. Our talented and passionate team of artists are working tirelessly to complete S2. We are staying positive and hope our amazing fans will get to see it soon. Janeway would never give up, so why would we?”

The fan effort to save the show comes amid the WGA strike, which prohibits writers from directly doing any business with studios themselves.

Prodigy was conceived by executive producer Kurtzman as the first Star Trek series to target younger audiences and follows a group of young aliens in the 24th century who find an abandoned starship and features Kate Mulgrew reprising her role as Kathryn Janeway from Star Trek: Voyager.

The first season of Star Trek: Prodigy is being released on home video on Sept. 26.