Saweetie to Host MTV EMAs in Budapest

Saweetie will host the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs), the ViacomCBS network said Thursday.

The rapper will also perform “Best Friend” and “Back to the Streets” from her upcoming debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, at the Nov. 14 awards show in Budapest, Hungary. Other acts lined up for performances so far are Italian rock band Maneskin, Latin superstar Maluma and Kim Petras.

“Anything can happen at the MTV EMAs,” said Saweetie. “The EMAs celebrate the universal language of music for the whole world to see and I can’t wait to get out there and perform because I’ve got some surprises of my own!”

Saweetie has also advocated for respect for the LGBTQ+ community, which will also be a theme of the MTV EMAs as they return live this year after the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. MTV is planning to use the big event to counter Hungary’s recent anti-gay law and “stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary and around the world,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide said in a recent internal memo.

Saweetie is nominated for an MTV EMA in the “best new” category, alongside Giveon, Olivia Rodrigo, Rauw Alejandro, Griff and The Kid Laroi. Earlier this year, her “Best Friend” ft. Doja Cat won the MTV VMA honor for best art direction.

MTV on Thursday highlighted that Saweetie, born Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper, is also an actress and entrepreneur, with ViacomCBS’ Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events, saying: “Saweetie is a multi-talented force who will undoubtably light up the stage on one of music’s biggest nights.”

The event is planned as “a global celebration of music for all audiences around the world” from the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna. MTV has said it will broadcast the show live in 180 countries at 9 p.m. Central European Time on Sunday, Nov. 14.