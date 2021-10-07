‘Scandal’ Grad Jeff Perry Boards ABC’s Hilary Swank Drama

Jeff Perry is coming back to ABC yet again.

The Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy alum has been tapped as the male lead opposite Hilary Swank in the Disney-backed broadcaster’s untitled Alaska newspaper drama pilot.

Ordered to pilot in September and part of the network’s 2022-23 pilot season, the drama revolves around a star journalist (Swank) who moves to Alaska for a fresh start after a career-killing misstep and finds redemption personally and professionally joining a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage.

Perry will play Stanley, a journeyman journalist raised in Alaska who returns home to run the Anchorage paper and now wants to leave it better than he found it. He previously worked with Swank’s Eileen 20 years ago and recruits her to join him at the paper in Alaska.

Perry spent seven seasons on Scandal, a role he was recruited to play by his wife, former ABC and Shondaland casting ace Linda Lowy. He previously had a memorable years-long recurring role on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy, which was also cast by Lowy. He next stars in Shondaland’s highly anticipated drama Inventing Anna as well as USA Network’s Nash Bridges film. (Lowy is now running casting at WarnerMedia.) He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Principal Entertainment L.A.

Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) will write the script, direct the pilot and exec produce alongside former Fox 21 president Bert Salke, Melissa Wells, Swank, The Anchorage Daily News’ Kyle Hopkins and Ryan Binkley.