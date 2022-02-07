Super Bowl: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Imagine Amazon’s Alexa as a Mind Reader in Ad

In this year’s Alexa Super Bowl ad, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost put their game day routine into action at home, while they imagine what it would be like if Alexa could read their minds.

Real-life couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost teamed up on behalf of Amazon’s Alexa in a new spot that will be featured during Sunday’s Super Bowl commercial breaks.

“Hey babe, check this out,” Jost says to Johansson as she walks downstairs to the living room. “Alexa, it’s game day.” The Amazon device works her magic by streaming football on Prime Video, closing blinds and chilling rosé. “It’s like she can read your mind,” the couple says in unison, after which a series of scenes play out imagining what life would be like if Alexa actually could read their minds.

Hint: It might not always be a good thing.

The extended digital cut of the “Mind Reader” ad clocks in at 90 seconds. But the actual game day spot will be presented on Super Bowl broadcaster NBC at 60 seconds.

The Alexa ad marks the couple’s first major brand campaign together, but not their first time sharing the small screen. They met while working together on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and have been married since October 2020.