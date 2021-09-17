‘Schitt’s Creek’ Creator Dan Levy Inks Film, TV Deal With Netflix

Dan Levy is firming up his future.

The Schitt’s Creek creator has inked a rich new multiple-year overall film and TV deal with Netflix. The film component will begin immediately, while the TV side will begin in July 2022, after his three-year deal with Disney-backed ABC Signature expires. Sources say the deal, which is for three or four years, is valued at significantly more than Levy’s TV-only Disney pact.

The first project for Levy with the streamer will be an untitled romantic comedy feature film that the Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner will write, direct, produce and star in.

“Dan Levy is an incredible all-around creative talent, who thoughtfully approaches every story with a meaningful perspective,” Netflix head of global film Scott Stuber and head of global TV Bela Bajaria said in a joint statement Wednesday. “His work on Schitt’s Creek charmed audiences around the world and we’re thrilled to partner and create new films and shows with Dan.”

The Emmy-winning creator found himself at the center of a multiple-outlet bidding war in late 2019, ahead of the sixth and final season of the Pop TV favorite. Netflix heavily pursued a deal with Levy at the time after the streamer’s deal for Schitt’s Creek helped catapult the series to a broader audience and, ultimately, an Emmys sweep for its final season. Levy, who was also pursued by Warner Bros. TV and Disney’s 20th Television, ultimately opted to ink a three-year overall deal with ABC Signature in September 2019 that sources at the time said was valued at $2 million a year.

Levy and his team, after the historic Schitt’s Creek Emmys haul, are said to have asked ABC Signature executives to renegotiate the deal to better reflect his value as a multiple Emmy winner while also extending the length of the pact. The studio, per sources, declined to renegotiate or talk extensions as Levy was only a year into a three-year deal that, thus far, has only resulted in a presentation for an animated comedy at Hulu. Sources say Levy spent the first five months of his ABC pact wrapping Schitt’s Creek before turning his attention to developing for Disney.

With ABC unwilling to renegotiate, Levy early this year went looking for a back-up deal. Netflix quickly snapped up the in-demand creator whose show continued to find with new audiences during the lockdown portion of the pandemic.

Levy, who starred and co-created the Pop favorite alongside his father, Eugene Levy, is said to have multiple projects in various stages of development at ABC. It’s unclear how his pending exit for Netflix will impact those projects.

With his TV deal at Netflix unable to begin until his deal expires in June, Levy will first focus on an untitled romantic comedy feature film. Additional details about the film, which is being produced by Sister’s Stacey Snider and Kate Fenske, are being kept under wraps.

“Netflix offered Schitt’s Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us,” Levy said Wednesday. “Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both TV and feature film. A full circle moment.”

For Disney, Levy joins the likes of Shonda Rhimes and Kenya Barris as producers who opted to leave their overall deals at the conglomerate for Netflix.

Levy is repped by WME, Artists First, MGMT Entertainment and Morris Yorn.