‘Schitt’s Creek’ Farewell Tour Canceled Due to COVID-19 Safety Concerns

Eugene and Dan Levy took to Twitter on Friday to share that Schitt’s Creek: The Farewell Tour has been canceled due to health and safety concerns.

Addressing “our incredible Schitt’s Creek fans,” the co-creators and actors explained that when the tour was postponed, the team had “every intention” of participating later in the year.

“However, despite our best efforts to reschedule while keeping your health and safety at the forefront, we’ve found that state and local mandates vary too widely to do so in the near future,” the message read. “So, we have made the difficult decision to cancel all tour dates that were scheduled pre-pandemic.”

The tour, which was set to celebrate the end of the Canadian Pop TV sitcom that depicted a broke family who leave their pampered lives to regroup in Schitt’s Creek and ran for six seasons, had been scheduled to take place in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Phoenix.

Those who had tickets will be refunded immediately.

“We’re sorry to be missing you, and we will continue to try and find a way to see you in the future,” the message continued. It was signed with “best wishes and warmest regards” by the father-son duo.

With seven Emmy wins in 2020, Schitt’s Creek set a record for the most wins for a comedy series in a single season — sweeping the four main comedy acting categories.

View the full message below.