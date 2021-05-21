‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Transplant’ Win Big at Canadian Screen Awards

Eugene and Dan Levy’s Schitt’s Creek won big at the virtual Canadian Screen Awards on Thursday night as the homegrown series won for best comedy, while Catherine O’Hara earned the best comedic actress crown.

Co-creator Dan Levy was handed the Radius Award after Schitt’s Creek, originally a CBC and then a Pop TV comedy, secured cult status on Netflix and a raft of Emmy awards. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee was named best lead comedy actor for his star turn in CBC’s Kim’s Convenience series.

Elsewhere, CTV/NBC’s Transplant won for best drama series, while Hamza Haq grabbed the best lead drama actor trophy for his performance in the Canadian medical drama. And Crystle Lightning won for best lead drama actress for her role in CBC’s Trickster.



On the film front, Tracey Deer’s indigenous drama Beans was named best Canadian movie, and Deepa Mehta won for best director for her work on Funny Boy. Deer also earned the best first feature film award for Beans, and the best original film screenplay was shared by Charles Officer and Wendy Motion Brathwaite for their work on Akilla’s Escape.

Michael Greyeyes was named best leading actor for his role in Jeff Barnaby’s indigenous zombie drama Blood Quantum, while Michelle Pfeiffer won for best lead film actress for her star turn in director Azazel Jacob’s French Exit.

Colm Feore was named best supporting film actor for his role in Wendy Morgan’s Sugar Daddy, while Mary Walsh won for best supporting film actress for her star turn in director Helen Shaver’s Happy Place.

A full list of winners of Canadian Screen Awards, which are presented by the Canadian Academy of Cinema and Television, is available at www.academy.ca.