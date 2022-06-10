‘Schmigadoon’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple

Nearly a year after its debut, Apple is returning to Schmigadoon.

The iPhone maker/streamer has handed out a second-season renewal for the comedy starring Cecily Strong and from exec producer Lorne Michaels.

Season two of the series will be set in “Schmicago” in the world of musicals from the ’60s and ’70s. Strong and Keegan-Michael Key will both return alongside Ariana DeBose, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Martin Short and Aaron Tveit. Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page will also join the cast for season two of the series from crator Cinco Paul.

The series hails from Universal Television and Michaels’ Broadway Video. Paul co-created the series alongside Ken Daurio. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all the original songs featured in season one.

News of the renewal comes nearly a year after Schmigadoon wrapped its first six-episode season. While Apple does not release ratings data, the series has an impressive 88 percent and 82 percent rating among critics and viewers, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes.

Strong was able to film season one while juggling her responsibilities to Michaels and NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Michaels has continued to allow his cast more freedom to do other projects, many of which he exec produces.