Sci-Fi Thriller From ‘Lodge 49’ EP Lands at AMC

AMC is headed to space for its next original series.

The cable network and its streaming outlet, AMC+, have greenlit Moonhaven, a six-episode suspense thriller set in a utopian community on the moon. Peter Ocko (Lodge 49, Black Sails) created the series and will serve as showrunner.

The show will center on Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler who’s accused of a crime and finds herself marooned on Moonhaven, a 500-square-mile utopian community on the moon that was built to find solutions to problems on Earth. She gets pulled into a conspiracy to control the artificial intelligence that runs the community, teaming with a local detective to stop forces that want to destroy Earth’s last hope.

“What so intrigued us about Moonhaven is that it is a suspense thriller set a century in the future that, at its heart, could not be more relevant today,” said Dan McDermott, president original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “Peter and his writing team have constructed some unforgettable characters and a story we know will captivate viewers and probe complex and deeply emotional issues that are top of mind today and have the potential to threaten existence on the only planet we have ever called home.”

Ocko, who has an overall deal at AMC, added, “I’m incredibly excited to go to the moon with AMC. They have always been a great partner in supporting shows that are truly different from the rest and I look forward to staying true to that brand.”

In addition to AMC’s cult favorite Lodge 49 and Starz’s Black Sails, Ocko’s credits as a writer and producer include Elementary, Pushing Daisies and The Office. He executive produces Moonhaven with Deb Spera; AMC Studios is producing.

Moonhaven joins a sizable list of forthcoming AMC/AMC+ series that includes Kevin Can F**k Himself, 61st Street, Ultra City Smiths, Ragdoll, Beacon 23 and The Beast Must Die, among others.