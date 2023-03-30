Netflix’s ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Anime Brings Back Original Stars Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and More

Sex Bob-omb is ready to rock once more, with Netflix ordering a Scott Pilgrim anime series that will bring back the cast of the cult 2010 film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Michael Cera will voice star as Scott Pilgrim and Mary Elizabeth Winstead will reprise her role as Ramona Flowers. Other returning castmembers include Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman And Ellen Wong. A year ago, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively broke the news that the anime series was in development at Netflix.

Scott Pilgrim began life as a graphic novel series from writer and artist Bryan Lee O’Malley. It was published by Oni Press in six volumes from 2004 and 2010, and focused on Scott Pilgrim, a slacker and member of the garage band Sex Bob-omb. It was adapted by filmmaker Edgar Wright, who directed 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, which told of Scott Pilgrim facing off against the seven previous loves of Ramona Flowers. Though Scott Pilgrim vs. the World failed at the box office, it became a cult hit.

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim,” said Wright in a statement. “Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now… Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of Scott Pilgrim that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

O’Malley serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer along with BenDavid Grabinski, who is known for Nickelodean’s Are You Afraid of the Dark. Wright is also an executive producer.

Anime house Science SARU is providing animation for the Netflix series, with Abel Gongora directing. It will feature original songs by Anamanaguchi, and a score from Anamanaguchi and Joseph Trapanese.