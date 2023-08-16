‘Scott Pilgrim’ Gets Animated in Trailer for Netflix Series

In the recently unveiled trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, the indie band Sex Bob-Omb is back. But this time, they are animated.

Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming Scott Pilgrim anime, which takes the voices of the beloved 2010 Edgar Wright film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and brings them to an animated series that uses the style of Bryan Lee O’Malley’s original graphic novels on which the movie was based.

Scott Pilgrim tells the story of its eponymous hero (Michael Cera), a Toronto 20-something musician who falls for a mysterious woman named Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). Alas, in order to date Ramona, he has to defeat her seven “Evil Exes.” The teaser for the new show features scenes and characters that will be familiar to fans of the film, among them the aforementioned Sex Bob-Omb rehearsal as well as Scott and Ramona’s chat on a swing set in the snow.

Wright is executive producing the show along with O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski, who are also serving as writers and co-showrunners. But, in addition to the beautiful animation, the big draw is the voice ensemble, which reunites the film cast, many of whom have only risen in fame since its release. Indeed, the group now includes an Oscar winner (Brie Larson), a Marvel superhero (Chris Evans) and multiple Emmy nominees (Aubrey Plaza and Kieran Culkin). On top of those names, the show will feature Alison Pill, Anna Kendrick, Jason Schwartzman, Mae Whitman, Johnny Simmons, Satya Bhabha, Mark Webber, Ellen Wong and Brandon Routh.

The eight episodes drop on Netflix Nov. 17.