Scott Satin, ‘Funny You Should Ask’ and ‘Most Outrageous Moments’ Producer, Dies at 64

Scott Satin, a longtime producer for shows such as Funny You Should Ask and Most Outrageous Moments, has died. He was 64.

The Hollywood Reporter learned Satin died on Thursday following a years-long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy. Progressive supranuclear palsy is a rare neurodegenerative disorder that impacts certain parts of the brain.

The producer-writer-director began his entertainment career in the late ’80s with TV series such as Mathnet and Square One Television. Throughout the ’90s, he continued to work on projects like Hollywood Squares, The Byron Allen Show, Big Deal, The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show and Extreme Gong, a Game Show Network revival of The Gong Show.

As reality shows began to rise in popularity in the 2000s, Satin kept tapping into them by executive producing series like NBC’s Meet My Folks, Who Wants to Marry My Dad?, Who Wants to Be a Superhero? and Most Outrageous Moments – a series that showcases video bloopers and mishaps.

Within the last decade, Satin joined Allen Media Group, where he executive produced and co-wrote The First Family and Mr. Box Office. In 2020, he also helped create The World’s Funniest Weather and the comedy game show Funny You Should Ask, which features star comedians as they help contestants win prizes with trivia-based questions.

Other credits throughout his career include I Can’t Believe You Said That, Outback Jack, Smile… You’re Under Arrest!, Who Wants to Date a Comedian? and Who Wants to Be on a Reality Show?.

Satin is survived by his wife, Jamie, and his children Ryan, Sami and Dani. His family is asking for donations to be made in his honor at CurePSP.