Olivia Colman, Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn Join Voice Cast of Netflix’s ‘Scrooge: A Christmas Carol’ Animation

Netflix has unveiled an impressive lineup of stars set to lend their voices to its upcoming animated feature Scrooge: A Christmas Carol from director Stephen Donnelly and Timeless Films.

Luke Evans (voicing Scrooge), Olivia Colman (Past), Jessie Buckley (Isabel Fezziwig) and Johnny Flynn (Bob Cratchit) have joined the film, alongside Fra Fee (Harry Huffam), Giles Terera (Tom Jenkins), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Present), James Cosmo (Mr Fezziwig) and Jonathan Pryce (Jacob Marley).

Landing on Netflix in December, the CG animation gives the Charles Dickens classic a musical spin, with re-imagined songs from two-time Oscar and Grammy winner Leslie Bricusse (Doctor Dolittle, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Superman, Home Alone).

The film is produced by Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios, with producers including Ralph Kamp, Andrew Pearce and Bricusse. Rebecca Kamp and Gareth Kamp will serve as co-producers.

“It’s been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story,” said Donnelly. “I think this version will give those who know A Christmas Carol all the things they expect, but not as they’ve experienced them before. There are more than enough psychedelic, time-traveling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats, while the authentic essence of Dickens has been retained for those coming completely fresh to the classic tale.”