‘Scrubs’ Cast Reunion Coming to ATX Television Festival

The cast of the medical comedy Scrubs will reunite at the ATX Television Festival this summer.

Cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller are confirmed to participate in a live panel conversation in Austin, Texas.

The panel joins recently announced ATX Festival reunions for Parenthood and Justified.

All the panels were originally supposed to appear in the 2020 festival, which was postponed.

The Scrubs reunion was previously intended to mark the 10th year anniversary of the series ending.

Scrubs, created by Bill Lawrence, debuted in 2001 on NBC and ran for seven seasons, then was picked up by ABC for an additional two seasons (making it one of the first series to pull of the then-rare fete of switching networks). The Disney-produced series followed the lives of employees at the fictional Sacred Heart teaching hospital. The series is currently streaming on Hulu for premium subscribers.