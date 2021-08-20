Sean Penn Takes Swing at “Cowardly” Unions Over Lack of Hollywood Vaccination Mandate

Sean Penn on Thursday took a swing at Hollywood unions when he blasted leadership for pushback on production vaccination mandates.

The Oscar-winning actor talked about the situation while a guest on The Late Show where he was promoting his upcoming film, Flag Day.

“I think at the end of the day the problem is with cowardly union leadership in many cases,” Penn told Stephen Colbert. “I think most people, like your audience, are rational.”

Penn said the center of the problem is a “fringe” within the unions who refuse to be jabbed for political reasons and union leadership is “afraid” to make those members fall in line.

“Once the genie of rationality got out of the bottle from that void in leadership in the beginning of this thing, it’s become an embedded identity politic kind of radical libertarianism that truly doesn’t understand that the entire history of our country’s independent spirit is because of its recognition of the importance of interdependence,” the actor said.

Penn made headlines in late July when he refused to return to work on Starz’s Watergate series Gaslit until all cast and crew on the production had the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The good thing that did happen was immediately after — and I should say I had a lot of support from co-actors and producers on this — the next day, 14 people got voluntarily vaccinated,” Penn said. “The bad news is that on a crew of 100 and something, there were more than 14 people who had chosen not to because it’s not entirely vaccinated yet.”

Penn said an agreement had been reached that the scenes he is not in will be shot with a not fully vaccinated (but tested) crew and those people will be switched out with fully vaccinated members when he returns.

Watch the interview below.