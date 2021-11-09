‘Search Party’ to End With Season 5 on HBO Max

Search Party’s search is nearing its conclusion.

On Tuesday, HBO Max announced that the comedy starring Alia Shawkat from creators Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers will wrap its run with the previously announced fifth season.

All 10 episodes will debut on the WarnerMedia-backed streamer on Friday, Jan. 7.

Search Party was renewed for its fifth season in February. After bowing its first two seasons in 2016 and 2017 on TBS, the comedy, which counts Michael Showalter among its exec producers, sat on the bench until its third season arrived on HBO Max in summer 2020, shortly after the streamer’s launch. Season four debuted over a two-week span this past January.

Search Party, one of the last originals developed by former TNT and TBS president and ousted HBO Max entertainment topper Kevin Reilly, was never a linear hit but has traditionally done well on streaming. (WarnerMedia, like other streamers, does not release specific viewership data.)

In announcing the season five renewal, HBO Max also inked creators and showrunners Bliss and Rogers to a two-year overall deal; the duo will now focus their energy on developing new projects for the streamer.

Shawkat stars alongside John Reynolds, John Early and Meredith Hagner. The series is produced by Jax Media’s Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez. Season five guest stars include Kathy Griffin, John Waters and Jeff Goldblum.

Search Party is one of HBO Max’s few remaining scripted series that was not developed specifically for the platform. Others include former DC Universe dramas Harley Quinn, Titans and Doom Patrol as well as Comedy Central transfers The Other Two and South Side. HBO Max’s roster of scripted originals also includes Hacks, The Flight Attendant, Gossip Girl, Head of the Class, Love Life, Made for Love, the upcoming Sex and the City update, Tokyo Vice and several J.J. Abrams- and Greg Berlanti-produced DC dramas.