Sebastian Stan Discusses ‘Pam & Tommy’ Talking Penis: “It’s Actually a Very Sweet Scene”

Sebastian Stan is still fielding questions about a certain talking appendage from his recent Hulu series, Pam & Tommy.

During a visit to The Late Show on Friday, host Stephen Colbert asked about the show that focuses on Tommy Lee (Stan) and Pamela Anderson (Lily Collins). Specifically, Colbert wanted to know about a scene from the second episode in which the drummer is on drugs and talks to his penis, as voiced by Jason Mantzoukas.

After Colbert expressed apparent confusion that the scene exists, Stan quipped, “Man-to-man, I’m sure you can relate to that, right? I mean, there must have been once or twice where you might have relied on the old friend for a thing or two, right?”

The actor went on to say that Lee’s 2004 book Tommyland features the rocker’s penis as a character, and so the show’s writers intended the scene as an homage to that choice.

“It’s actually a very sweet scene because it’s a love confession to some extent,” Stan continued. “He’s realizing he’s in love with this woman, and he’s telling his best friend. ‘Don’t let me down, buddy.'”

Seth Rogen, who is a co-star and executive producer of Pam & Tommy, previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he suggested his friend Mantzoukas for the voice role because it seemed to be a good fit. Added Rogen at the time, “There was no other choice, honestly.”