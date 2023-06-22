‘Secret Invasion’ Opening Using AI Cost “No Artists’ Jobs,” Says Studio That Made It (Exclusive)

On Wednesday morning, Disney+ subscribers were treated to the first episode of Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion, which included an opening sequence that highlighted the mystery behind the series: shape-shifting aliens had infiltrated Earth. Soon after the episode aired, a report surfaced noting that the opening had been created using artificial intelligence, something that sparked an outcry on social media among users speculating it had cost artists their jobs.

Now Method Studios, which is behind the opening, wants to clarify those reports surrounding how AI was used in the animated open made by its design division: “AI is just one tool among the array of toolsets our artists used. No artists’ jobs were replaced by incorporating these new tools; instead, they complemented and assisted our creative teams,” reads a statement from Method to The Hollywood Reporter.

Method explains in its statement to THR that it used existing and custom AI tools in creating the characters’ attributes and movements in the opening, but the entire production of the opening involved traditional work of the art department, animators, compositors and other artists.

On Wednesday, Polygon published statements from Secret Invasion director and executive producer Ali Selim stating that the show’s title sequence was created using AI. Salim was quoted as saying he didn’t “really understand” how it worked, but he noted: “We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change.”

The potential of AI in Hollywood has been a high-profile (and controversial) subject, and so word quickly spread about its use on Secret Invasion, which stars Samuel L. Jackson as he reprises his role as Nick Fury.

Here’s the complete statement from Method, whose recent work on Top Gun: Maverick‘s visual effects earned an Oscar nomination in January.

Working on Secret Invasion, a captivating show exploring the infiltration of aliens into human society, provided an exceptional opportunity to delve into the intriguing realm of AI, specifically for creating unique character attributes and movements. Utilizing a custom AI tool for this particular element perfectly aligned with the project’s overall theme and the desired aesthetic.

The production process was highly collaborative and iterative, with a dedicated focus on this specific application of an AI toolset. It involved a tremendous effort by talented art directors, animators (proficient in both 2D and 3D), artists, and developers, who employed conventional techniques to craft all the other aspects of the project. However, it is crucial to emphasize that while the AI component provided optimal results, AI is just one tool among the array of toolsets our artists used. No artists’ jobs were replaced by incorporating these new tools; instead, they complemented and assisted our creative teams.

Method Studios’ team of designers skillfully leveraged the power of both existing and custom AI technologies to apply the otherworldly and alien look. The entire process, guided by expert art direction, encompassed the initial storyboard phase, illustration, AI generation, 2D/3D animation and culminated in the final compositing stage.