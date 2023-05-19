Cobie Smulders Teases What Fans Can Expect From ‘Secret Invasion’: “It’s Hard to Know Who to Trust”

Cobie Smulders is teasing what fans can expect from Marvel and Disney+’s upcoming series Secret Invasion.

In a conversation with People, the How I Met Your Mother alum said that the show is much darker in tone than the previous Marvel Cinematic Universe ones have been.

“It’s hard to know who to trust,” Smulders said, pointing out that Secret Invasion provides insight into the lives of agents who are working to keep Earth safe.

“Now, there is a major discovery of the Skrulls,” she continued. “Maria [Hill] has been trying to get Nick Fury back to Earth to help with a multitude of problems, but when the Skrulls become public knowledge, it finally gets his attention.”

The Friends From College star also explained Marvel creating new content for streaming services allows fans to get to spend more time with characters and get to know them and their backstories better than they typically do.

“It’s been an absolute dream to play Maria Hill for the last 10 years,” she told the publication. “She is a fantastic, multi-layered character who has triumphed over some intense moments in Marvel history.”

Smulders’ Maria was last seen onscreen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, where it was revealed that she was a Skrull.

“So, the audience is in the dark as to what she has been up to,” she concluded. “I’d like to think that she’s been sipping Mai Tais on vacation somewhere after coming back from the Blip but most likely, she has been working on a mountain of backlogged issues.”

Samuel L. Jackson, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman, Ben Mendelsohn and Kingsley Ben-Adir round out the Secret Invasion cast.

The series follows Nick Fury, who works to uncover a conspiracy to instill shapeshifting Skrull double agents into positions of power around the world. The effort is being overseen by Ben-Adir’s Gravik, who heads a group of rebel Skrulls that want to protect the race by infiltrating Earth and taking its resources.

Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ on June 21.