See-Saw Films Names Brit TV Vet Helen Gregory Creative Director

See-Saw Films, the Oscar-winning film and TV banner behind titles such as The King’s Speech, Lion, Ammonite and Top of the Lake, has hired experienced TV veteran Helen Gregory for the newly-created role of creative director.

Gregory, who joins from her own company Trapeze Entertainment, will be responsible for steering the creative strategy of the company and the development of its growing television slate, and will work closely with managing directors Iain Canning and Emile Sherman on the company’s film strategy.

Based in the London office from Sept. 1, Gregory will lead See-Saw’s team of executive producers across the U.K. and Australia, and will report directly to Canning and Sherman while working alongside Simon Gillis in his role as COO.

“See-Saw is at an exciting juncture, with many returning television series, limited series and films now in production, working across the theatrical, streamer and broadcaster landscape,” said Canning and Sherman. “We need a creative director to join us for this next stage of our journey, and are so fortunate to have enticed Helen. She’s a truly exceptional creative leader with deep expertise as an executive producer, commissioner and managing director, but most importantly we share a vision for distinctive, original storytelling.”

Gregory’s formidable British TV resume includes serving as head of TV at Ruby Film & Television, joint head of drama at World Productions and commissioning editor for drama at Channel Four. Before founding Trapeze Entertainment, she was managing director of Twelve Town (formerly Pinewood Television) and executive produced The Child In Time, an adaptation of Ian McEwan’s novel for BBC One starring Benedict Cumberbatch. Other credits include BAFTA-winning Case Histories which she executive produced for BBC One, The Enfield Haunting which she executive produced for Sky Living, Julian Fellowes’ Dr Thorne for ITV/Amazon, Cider with Rosie for BBC One, the second season of Fortitude, which she developed for Sky Atlantic, and The Catch, which she co-created and co-executive produced for Shondaland/ABC. Most recently she served as an executive producer on the season two of Pulse and Sister Pictures’ Gangs of London for Sky/AMC. At Trapeze Gregory set development projects up with the BBC, Netflix, Sky and with Jude Law’s production company Riff Raff Entertainment, which she will continue to build at See-Saw.

“I am so thrilled to be joining See-Saw whose brilliantly authored work I have long enjoyed and admired,” she said. “See-Saw’s growth over the last year is so exciting and impressive and I’m looking forward to working with Iain and Emile and their fantastic team to further build upon that success to deliver ambitious, inventive and relevant stories for international TV and film audiences.”

Upcoming TV projects at See-Saw include Andrew Haigh’s The North Water; State of the Union Season 2, written by Nick Hornby and directed by Stephen Frears; Heartstopper, created and written by Alice Oseman and directed by Euros Lyn; The Essex Serpent, written by Anna Symon and directed by Clio Barnard; Slow Horses, written by Will Smith and directed by James Hawes; and they are currently in pre-production on Firebite, written and directed by Warwick Thornton and Brendan Fletcher. On the film side the company has The Power Of The Dog, written and directed by Jane Campion; Operation Mincemeat written by Michelle Ashford and directed by John Madden; The Unknown Man, written and directed by Thomas M. Wright; and they are currently in pre-production on The Son, Florian Zeller’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning The Father.