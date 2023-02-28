Selena Gomez Says Her Biggest Mistake Was “Not Staying in Touch” With ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Co-Stars

Selena Gomez is getting candid about her biggest regrets since starring as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, the Disney Channel show that kick-started her career.

On Monday’s episode of the Wizards of Waverly Pod with Jennifer Stone and David DeLuise, the singer said her biggest mistake so far was “not staying in touch” with her co-stars from the series.

“I felt ashamed of the decisions that I made,” the Only Murders in the Building actress explained. “I didn’t want you guys to see me in the state that I was in because a, you would have told me the truth which terrifies me, and b, I didn’t want to let you down.”

Gomez starred alongside Stone (Harper Finkle), DeLuise (Jerry Russo), David Henrie (Justin Russo), Jake T. Austin (Max Russo), and Maria Canals-Barrera (Theresa Russo) in the hit show from 2007 to 2012.

DeLuise responded to Gomez’s vulnerability, saying, “That’s really sweet and thank you for saying that. We obviously … I miss you and I’m happy you’re doing well now.”

Stone also admitted to feeling like she was a factor in their friendship falling off. “I appreciate you saying that too,” Stone said. “To be perfectly blunt, like you know there has been times where I’m like … ‘Did we stop being friends because I didn’t tell her what she wanted to hear,’ you know what I mean … so I appreciate you being here.”

“I appreciate you guys … dearly and I love you so much in a way that I’ve never loved anybody else,” Gomez added.

Once the show ended, Gomez went on to have a successful singing career and starred in movies and series such as Spring Breakers, Getaway and most recently, Only Murders in the Building. Throughout the years, she has been open about her mental health struggles in the industry and even released a documentary last year, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which chronicles her mental health journey.

During her time on Wizards of Waverly Place, the actress said she “felt safe and that’s a really hard thing for me to feel and I know that you guys love me for me. … You guys genuinely loved me and that’s all I could have asked for. The unconditional trust and bond we had I miss so much.”