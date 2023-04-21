Selena Gomez Shares Love for Meryl Streep as ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Wraps Filming: “The Woman I Adore”

Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep and the entire Only Murders in the Building season three cast have officially left the building.

The Grammy-nominated singer took to her Instagram Thursday to not only share that filming has wrapped for the latest season of Hulu’s murder-mystery comedy, but to express her appreciation for the Oscar-winning actress.

“Well we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu -I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been,” the Spring Breakers actress wrote. “It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging and for me, an absolute dream. I’ll post more soon. But I’ll I leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love.”

It was revealed at the beginning of the year that The Devil Wears Prada star was joining the Steve Martin- and John Hoffman-created series led by Gomez, Martin and Martin Short.

While the details of Streep’s role have been kept quiet, Hoffman previously told The Hollywood Reporter at the Writers Guild Awards that “she was the dream” casting choice for the character.

The star-studded cast for the third season, where the lead trio finds themselves wrapped up in (and podcasting about) another murder, also includes Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams, Ashley Park, Tina Fey, Vanessa Aspillaga, Adina Verson, Ryan Broussard and Andrea Martin.

The official show’s Instagram also posted a photo of Gomez and Streep, with the caption, “That’s a wrap on Meryl Streep! Can’t wait for you to see what we have in store for OMITB Season 3.”

The latest season of Only Murders in the Building is slated to premiere this year.