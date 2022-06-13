‘Top Chef,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Top Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Top Chef and RuPaul’s Drag Race were among the big winners of the 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Sunday night.

Drag Race won in best competition series, best unstructured series and best ensemble cast, while Top Chef also won in best competition series, as well as best culinary show, and best show host for Padma Lakshmi for hosting Top Chef as well as Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.

How to With John Wilson also scored a win, while Selena Gomez and Robert Irvine were named female and male star of the year, respectively, for Selena + Chef and Restaurant Impossible.

Jeopardy! won for best game show, while Shark Tank scored for best business show. Secrets of Playboy won for best crime/justice show. HBO Max won for outstanding achievement in nonfiction programming by a network or streaming platform, while Bravo was the most awarded network of the evening, with five wins.

Heading into the night,Top Chef led with five nominations including best competition series, best culinary show and best ensemble cast in an unscripted series.

Bob Saget, who died in January at the age of 65, was honored with this year’s Impact Award, which was accepted on his behalf by his wife, Kelly Rizzo. John Stamos, Saget’s friend and Full House costar, presented the award. He also received the award for his run on America’s Funniest Home Videos, on which he worked from 1989 to 1997.

The Impact Award honors career achievement in nonfiction, unscripted and reality TV programming.

The in-person ceremony and gala took place on Sunday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Actors, comedians, and television and podcast hosts Randy and Jason Sklar hosted the event. The Real TV Awards were launched in 2019.

See below for a full list of winners.

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Top Chef (Bravo), RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

How To with John Wilson (HBO)

BEST CULINARY SHOW

Top Chef (Bravo)

BEST GAME SHOW

Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

Shark Tank (ABC)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (National Geographic)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

Secrets of Playboy (A&E)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

Cheer (Netflix)

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

BEST LIFESTYLE: HOME/GARDEN SHOW

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo)

BEST LIFESTYLE: FASHION/BEAUTY SHOW

Project Runway (Bravo)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

BEST SHOW HOST

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu) and Top Chef (Bravo)

MALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Robert Irvine – Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PROGRAMMING BY A NETWORK OR STREAMING PLATFORM

HBO Max

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PRODUCTION

The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)

CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV IMPACT AWARD

Bob Saget