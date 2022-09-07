Emmys: Selena Gomez, ‘Squid Game’ Stars, Kerry Washington Among First Group of Presenters

Selena Gomez may have missed out on a best actress in a comedy series nod for her role in Only Murders in the Building, but she’ll still get time on the Emmy Awards stage next week.

Gomez, who is a nominee for best comedy series as an executive producer on Only Murders, is one of the stars in the first group of presenters for next week’s show, a collection that also includes Emmy-nominated Squid Game stars Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae, up for supporting actress and lead actor in a drama series, respectively; Hacks duo Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, up for best actress and supporting actress in a comedy series; and late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers.

Other stars set to present include Kerry Washington, Amy Poehler, Ariana DeBose, Angela Bassett, Will Arnett, Vanessa Bayer, Kelly Clarkson, Taye Diggs, Diego Luna, Molly Shannon, Natalie Zea, Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni.

Succession leads the nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards, scoring 25 nods, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus with 20 nods each.

The 74th annual Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, is set to air live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.