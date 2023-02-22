‘Selling Sunset’ Star Christine Quinn on Her Next Act: Following in Lady Gaga’s Footsteps

Christine Quinn, best known as the drama-stirring real estate agent on the first five seasons of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, bid adieu to the reality series last year. When THR caught up with her recently in West Hollywood at a party to celebrate her stylist Maeve Reilly’s BCBGMaxAzria collaboration, Quinn said the exit freed her up to return to her roots.

“I’m acting on a show right now,” teased Quinn, declining to offer up the project’s title. “I started out acting in scripted and I really wanted to get back into it.”

She even name-checked a certain A-lister whose career she wants to emulate. “I’m not saying I am Lady Gaga but the fact that she can do these really big roles and pull it off, whether it’s American Horror Story or A Star is Born, I want to do things like that,” continued Quinn whose pre-Selling Sunset credits include Hot Tub Time Machine, Sasq-Watch, Humans vs. Zombies and Shark Night. (Word is that she’s also on the hunt for a theatrical agent.) “I really want to get back to scripted and then, obviously, keep doing fashion, which is, you know, my number one love.”

