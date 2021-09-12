Creative Arts Emmys: Winners Remember 9/11 on 20th Anniversary

With the first Creative Arts Emmys event taking place on Sept. 11, a number of tributes to the 9/11 attacks were heard on Saturday.

After winning an award for outstanding production design for a variety, reality, or competition series, Saturday Night Live’s Keith Ian Raywood spoke about returning to work following 9/11: “We came back two weeks [later], and there were questions about whether or not it was okay. Is it okay to be funny again? Was it okay to try to make people laugh again?”

Raywood continued, “It occurred to me at that time that my work on the show was much more important than just being a variety show, it was really part of people’s lives. Us coming back back then was really important, and I think us coming back during the pandemic and not knowing how long we were going to be able to hold it up or if there’d be an outbreak in the studio was also very important. The show has a way of making people feel that there’s a continuity in their lives, there’s something we can count on. And I’m just very proud to have been a part of that.”

Saturday Night Live hairstylist Cara Hannah recalled the atmosphere on set after the tragic attack 20 years ago. “That was obviously really difficult, when we had to do that first show after 9/11. There wasn’t a dry eye. You almost weren’t sure if we were supposed to [go on], but you knew America had to laugh and that was our goal. It’s the same with this COVID,” Hannah said in the press room after winning outstanding contemporary hairstyling for a variety, nonfiction, or reality program.’

She added, “We were very nervous to be one of the first shows to come back, and we [were] live. I had 22 hairdressers. I had to make sure they [were] safe. To know that they came and all showed up — I was very happy.”

When taking the stage to present an award, The Mandalorian actress Ming-Na Wen also acknowledged that the ceremony occurred on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack. “The events of Sept. 11 completely changed our lives and many asked how it would change our lives… would we ever laugh again…,” she said. “Tonight is proof that creativity prevails in the hardest times. Art heals.”

The Television Academy’s event honored achievements in technical and artistic categories, and took place inside a tent on the deck of L.A. Live with a limited audience due to COVID-19 protocols.

Awards will continue to be handed out on Sunday with two more ceremonies.