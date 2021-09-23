Serbia-Based Banner Firefly Opens London Office, Unveils TV and Film Slate (Exclusive)

Firefly Productions, the fast-rising Belgrade-based TV banner that first launched in 2018, has opened a London office.

Heading up the company’s new outpost is Kate Snell, the former BBC and Channel 4 executive and author (she wrote the book on Princess Diana that was adapted into 2013’s feature film Diana, starring Naomi Watts). Snell will serve as creative director, working alongside Andreas Lemos who heads up global distribution and co-financing.

Alongside the London office, Firefly has also unveiled its latest slate of film and TV projects, led by the 10-part Serbian supernatural horror thriller series Black Wedding, which has just been re-commissioned for a second season ahead of its October premiere.

Meanwhile, the 10-part Children of Evil is based on a best-selling murder mystery novel written by Miodrag Majic and revolves around a troubled yet talented attorney-at-law as he tries to solve an eerie murder of a well-known politician. Elsewhere, Block 27 is a teenage mystery thriller that uncovers secrets held deep in the Serbian capital’s past, Supernova is a sci-fi series which sees a young couple suddenly and inexplicably transported to an alternate universe and The Second Chance is a New Year comedy mini-series of family entanglements lend extra ambition to the slate.

The previously announced family crime drama Tycoon has now been commissioned for a second season, while the highly successful The Clan is shooting its second and third seasons, and the Nordic noir thriller Underneath is shooting season 2. It has also been announced that the The Family, Firefly’s claustrophobic Downfall-style drama looking at the last three days in power of former president of Serbia and the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia Slobodan Milosevic, has been licensed to SBS Australia as well as to MHZ North America.

The new London office will be gearing up for an international ramp-up of English-language co-production Constantine’s Crossing, an elevated supernatural thriller based on the international bestseller of the same name. Sets are being built with production of the local version scheduled for Autumn 2022. Snell and Lemos are seeking co-funding for the English language version which will bolt on to the existing sets. Also on the English-language slate is My Big Gay Greek Life, a bittersweet series about family and identity.

On the film side, Firefly is prepping Second Wind, a romantic feel-good comedy feature about an out of work music conductor who is suddenly tasked with bringing a small orchestra from the outer reaches of Europe to a full scale music festival in Venice.

“We are thrilled to be bringing such a strong and diverse range of both finished scripted projects and compelling co-production IP to the market and can’t wait to expand on Firefly International’s initial successes,” said Snell and Lemos in a statement.